MANILA, Philippines – While President Rodrigo Duterte prefers his birthdays to be a quiet affair, his first birthday as Chief Executive is unlikely to go unnoticed in the media and among both his supporters and critics.

His own Cabinet officials and allies, aside from wishing him happiness and success, zeroed in on a particular concern: his health amid the heavy demands of the presidency.

Duterte was apparently of the same mind, praying that he be given more strength to carry on with the job.

This comes as no surprise. Duterte is the oldest Philippine president and has complained about a myriad of health conditions.

Here are the birthday wishes of his appointees and allies as he turns 72 today, Tuesday, March 28.

Best of health for my boss so he can continue serving his countrymen until kingdom come.

Peace of mind and success in all Rody's endeavors.

Hi, Mayor, Happy Birthday! May you have many more years to come.... I wish you long life and good health.

On his birthday, I wish him continued success in his war on drugs, corruption, and all forms of criminality. May the Lord also shower him the blessings of good health, happiness, and peace.

Shift gears from drug war to economic reforms toward poverty- and inequality-reducing economic growth; and PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) is able to successfully pass the outcome to the next administration.

We see that whoever is pouring their all in service might get weaker and might not get enough exercise, so what we have to do, or he has to do, is a lot of walking and some exercise. Physical health is very important.

With all the responsibilities PRRD has right now, I wish him more time for himself and the small things in life that make him happy.

I wish that his dreams for a great Filipino nation all come true.

My birthday wish for you is the Lord’s guidance so that you will know that, though you have many problems on your shoulders, it’s actually a problem that should be on the shoulders of all Filipinos, and when there is no way, God will make a way. So I pray for good health, your protection, your family.

I wish him more good health, more wisdom because we have a very energetic and dynamic president.

I wish him a happy birthday and I do hope he will get stronger and stronger to lead our country in the right path.

