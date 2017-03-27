Former Puerto Princesa City, Palawan mayor Edward Hagedorn allegedly did not declare as many as 59 properties, plus other assets

MANILA, Philippines – Former Puerto Princesa City, Palawan mayor Edward Hagedorn posted bail of P180,000 on Monday, March 27, for charges stemming from his alleged failure to properly declare his assets in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

Hagedorn is facing 9 counts each of graft, ethical violations, and perjury for failure to declare 59 parcels of real property and 49 vehicles, as well as concealment of business interests in 6 Palawan-based companies in his SALNs from 2004 to 2012.

The losing senatorial candidate in the 2013 elections paid P4,000 for each count of graft, P10,000 for each count of ethical violation, and P6,000 for each count of perjury. (READ: Hagedorn refutes Ombudsman: No misdeclared assets)

He arrived at the Sandiganbayan with a handful of bodyguards and refused to speak to media.

"[Examination] of respondent's SALN from 2004 to 2012 would reveal that, during the said years, he declared only 3 real properties located in Puerto Princesa City and one real property located in Parañaque City as his own," the Office of the Ombudsman said when it charged Hagedorn.

"[The] disparity between the number of realties registered in respondent's name and that declared in his SALNs is too significant to be dismissed," the Ombudsman added.

Hagedorn had denied misdeclaring items in his SALNs, even showing his 2012 SALN during the investigation which supposedly lists real properties the Ombudsman said he did not include.

Included in the alleged misdeclared vehicles are motorcycles, which Hagedorn said are not his. The former mayor explained that he bought them as raffle prizes for the Puerto Princesa City Government Employees Association (PPCGEA), and the ownerships have since been transferred to the raffle winners.

Hagedorn also previously said he divested from the companies as early as 2002.

"Hindi namin 'tinago. Dineclare namin iyan," he said in 2015. "Hindi namin malaman kung na-overlook o hindi talaga tinanggap ang aming mga ebidensya.... Hindi man lang kami binigyan ng chance na [mag-file] ng MR (motion for reconsideration). Nandoon na agad sa Sandiganbayan."

(We did not hide these assets. We declared them. We're not sure if the pieces of evidence were overlooked or were not accepted... We were not even given a chance to file an MR. The case was immediately elevated to the Sandiganbayan.)

Hagedorn served as mayor of Puerto Princesa City from 1992 to mid-2001 and from late 2002 to 2013. – Rappler.com