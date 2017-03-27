Mayor Denny Refol earlier argued that many other public officials also have illicit relationships

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of the Ombudsman suspended for 6 months Mayor Denny Refol of Altavas, Aklan for having a mistress.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales found Refol guilty of disgraceful and immoral conduct, which is a violation of the Civil Service Code.

Disgraceful and immoral conduct is defined under the law as "an act which violates the basic norm of decency, morality and decorum abhorred and condemned by the society." It also "refers to conduct which is willful, flagrant or shameless, and which shows a moral indifference to the opinions of the good and respectable members of the community."

The Ombudsman said the probe into Refol's affair was prompted by an anonymous complaint. Refol also has a child with the other woman.

"The relationship gained public knowledge in the municipality because respondent publicly displayed the same," said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Western Visayas Regional Office.

Refol defended himself by saying he had already broken up with his mistress, therefore making the complaint moot and academic. The mayor also argued that "at present, there are only a few public officials who have no mistresses." – Rappler.com