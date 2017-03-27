She is accused of killing her employer. The court will rule on her case April 12 instead, after one of the victim's children failed to attend the latest hearing

MANILA, Philippines – The Court of Appeals of the Al Ain Judicial Court on Monday, March 27, postponed anew its ruling on whether it will uphold the death sentence of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jennifer Dalquez, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

DFA Spokesperson Charles Jose confirmed to Rappler that the court will rule on Jennifer’s case on April 12 instead due to the non-appearance of one of the victim’s children in the March hearing.

"The UAE Court of Appeals postponed its decision on the case of OFW Jennifer Dalquez to April 12 because one of the victim's children did not appear in court today,” he said in a text message Monday.

This is the second time the court postponed its ruling, which was originally scheduled February 27 then moved to March 27.

The Filipino Times reported that the court on Monday reiterated its order for the victim’s two sons to swear that “Jennifer is the only person, and no other person, [who] killed their father.” If they fail to do so again, Dalquez will be asked to swear 50 times, in the name of Allah, that she did not kill her employer.

Dalquez, who is from General Santos City, was imprisoned in December 2014 and was sentenced to death in May 2015. She was convicted of murdering her male employer. She claims, however, that her employer tried to rape her at knifepoint and she accidentally killed him while defending herself.

Militant group Migrante International is set to hold a prayer vigil Monday night for Jennifer at the Boyscout Circle in Quezon City. – Rappler.com