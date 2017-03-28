Stories from across the Philippines on Tuesday, March 28

Dagupan jail awarded first BJMP seal of excellence

MANILA – The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has given its first SPB Seal or Sustinidong Paglilinis ng Kulungan Seal to the Dagupan City Jail Male Dormitory, recognizing the unit's "exemplary performance in maintaining a drug and corrupt-free facility."

The Dagupan jail was chosen from 15 finalists, which were earlier picked from 466 jails nationwide.

The SPB Seal is a management measure on getting rid of personnel, inmates, and visitors who are involved in corrupt practices. In a statement, the BJMP said jail units qualify for the award if they have "no records of escapes or jail disturbances such as riot, noise barrage, or any major jail incidents."

It added: "Jail units must be able to exemplify continuous efforts to eradicate illegal drugs and other contrabands, including the detection of inmates and personnel involved. It is expected that intensified Greyhound Operations against illegal drugs and other contrabands, the drug testing of personnel and inmates, and campaigns on anti-drug, anti-smoking and prevention and control of contrabands are in place." – Rappler.com

2 more lanes along Napindan Bridge in Pasig to open July 2

MANILA – Department of Public Work Secretary Mark Villar announced on Monday, March 27, that two more lanes will open by July along the Napindan Bridge 2 in Pasig City.

“We currently on the last stretch of the construction,” Villar said. “This coming July, 2 more lanes are set to open within the bridge connecting the boundaries of Taguig and Pateros.”

He said the opening of additional lanes is part of the installment for the Laguna Lake Highway Project. It is projected to reduce the travel time between Taytay and Bicutan.

“The rehabilitation of Napindan Bridge 2 also includes the construction of a 3-meter bike lane to ensure accessibility to more individuals,” Villar said. – Rappler.com

QC’s Sauyo Road closed to trucks, trailers on certain hours

This is an advisory from the Quezon City government on Tuesday, March 28:

MANILA – Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista has signed an ordinance banning trucks and other heavy motor vehicles from using the stretch of Sauyo Road and Old Sauyo Road from 6 am to 10 am and from 5 pm to 10 pm.

The move, which is in accordance with the modified truck ban policy of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), is meant to ease traffic congestion along Sauyo Road and Old Sauyo Road, from Mindanao Avenue to Dahlia Street in Barangay Fairview and Quirino Highway in Novaliches.

Sauyo Road and Old Sauyo Road are being used by motorists as alternate routes and shortcut to and from Tandang Sora, Mindanao Avenue, North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Fairview, Quirino Highway, Commonwealth Avenue, Caloocan City and Bulacan.

As provided for under ordinance 2572-2017 introduced by Councilor Eric Z. Medina, violators shall be dealt with a fine of P5,000 or an imprisonment of one year, or both at the discretion of the court.

The city’s Department of Public Order and Safety (BPLO), QC Police District - Traffic Department and the MMDA have been tasked to oversee the strict implementation of the ordinance.

Meanwhile, motor vehicles owned by or under contract with the government will be provided exemption from the city’s truck ban policy along Sauyo Road. – Rappler.com