In sarcastic advice on Facebook, Social Welfare Assistant Secretary Lorraine Badoy says consuming child pornography is what Europeans – critics of President Duterte – are good at

MANILA, Philippines – Rather than try to destabilize the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, the European Union (EU) should just engage in online child pornography.

This was the unsolicited advice that Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary Lorraine Badoy issued toward one of Duterte critics in a Facebook post late Sunday, March 26. (READ: PH a global 'source' for child cybersex industry – police)

In her post, Badoy sarcastically told the EU: "Iyong mga taga-EU, mag-online child porn muna kayo. D'yan naman kayo magaling eh." (Those in the EU, just engage in online child pornography. Since that's what you are good at.) (READ: How we can end child pornography today)

Her statement was part of sarcastic advice she addressed to Duterte's critics, including Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, as she stressed the Filipino people's "unstoppable" approval of the President.

The EU has consistently chided Duterte since the spate of reported killings under his administration's drug war. (READ: IN NUMBERS: The Philippines' 'war on drugs')

"He is beloved. Just look at the TIME Magazine survey of Top 100 Men and Women for 2017. He is the runaway top guy at 13% with no less than the pope, a poor second at 3%. And Vladimir Putin. And Mark Zuckerberg. And Justin Trudeau. And Bill Gates. All at 3% each," Badoy said in her post.

"Plus 9 out of 10 Filipinos right now approve of him," she added.

Badoy said that those who would want to "topple" Duterte's government should wait until he "trips and makes some huge error" that will overturn the people's approval.

Here's a look at her full Facebook post:

Badoy was a recent appointee of the President to the DSWD, where she's tasked to handle the drug rehabilitation functions of the agency. Her remarks were publicly posted despite the DSWD's continuous campaign to ensure the protection of children's rights. – Rappler.com