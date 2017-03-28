The camp of former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr also urges the SC to immediately conduct the necessary actions to proceed with the election case against Vice President Leni Robredo

MANILA, Philippines – The camp of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr is urging the Supreme Court to junk the motion for reconsideration of Vice President Leni Robredo on the SC ruling that the former senator's election protest is sufficient in form and substance.

In its 25-page comment filed before the High Court on Monday, March 27, the Marcos camp also asked for the immediate collection, retrieval, transport, and delivery of ballot boxes, list of voters, vote-counting machines, and SD cards in all 36,456 clustered precincts.

Marcos spokesperson lawyer Vic Rodriguez told Rappler in a text message that this would be for the "manual recount, judicial review, technical examination and forensic investigation prayed for in (former) Senator Marcos' election protest."

"Robredo should recognize that election contest involves 'public interest,' and absolutely, it is only by allowing the protest to proceed without any further dilatory move on her part, would be the best way of removing any doubt as to who is the real vice president elected by the Filipino people," he said.

On January 24, the SC, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), dismissed Robredo's counter protest to the Marcos case. Aside from declaring the case as sufficient in form and substance, it also ruled that it has jurisdiction to decide on the dispute on the results of the vice presidential poll. (READ: Robredo replies: Why SC should dismiss Marcos Jr's protest)

On February 27, Robredo appealed the SC's decision, arguing that the alleged irregularities cited in the Marcos case were not specified for all the areas included in the case, contrary to the SC ruling.

Marcos lawyers hit the Robredo camp earlier this month for "delaying" the proceedings in the election case against her, which had not progressed since it was filed in June 29 last year.

In their earlier pleading, Marcos' lawyers pointed out that it only took two months for the SC to call for a preliminary conference when former interior secretary Manuel Roxas II filed an election protest against then Vice President Jejomar Binay.

They also urged the SC to act on their earlier petition to proceed with the preliminary conference, where the issues and the number of ballot revision committees will be tackled. – Rappler.com