Vice President Leni Robredo also prays that President Rodrigo Duterte will listen to her remarks against some of his policies

MANILA, Philippines – If there's any gift Vice president Leni Robredo would give to President Rodrigo Duterte on his birthday, it would be prayers for good health and the success of his administration.

The Vice President bared her birthday wish for the Chief Executive in an interview on radio dzMM on Tuesday, March 28, when asked about it.

"Dasal na mas maging maayos iyong kanyang health. Iyon naman iyong dinadasal natin for everyone (Prayer that his health would be better. That's what we pray for everyone)," Robredo said.

Duterte, now 72, is one of the oldest Presidents who served the country. The President has also been very vocal about having some ailments.

Aside from good health, Robredo is also praying for the success of the Duterte administration, amid tensions between her and the Chief Executive sparked anew by the impeachment complaints filed against them.

On March 16, Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano filed an impeachment complaint against Duterte. The President's allies have accused Robredo of spearheading the initiative, but both Alejano and the Vice President's camp denied this.

Robredo is facing impeachment threats made by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Marcos loyalists, and Duterte supporters.

They are accusing the Vice President of betraying the public trust when she appeared in a video message played at the sidelines of the 60th Session of the UN-Commission on Narcotic Drugs (UN-CND). The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said there around 100 side events and numerous exhibitions organized by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) during the event.

In that video message, Robredo said Filipinos were feeling "helpless and hopeless" over the brutal killings linked to the administration's drug war. (READ: Robredo message not played at UN meeting, DFA says)

On this, Robredo also "prayes" that the President would listen to her remarks against some of his policies.

"Tingin natin, ang isang lider na nakikinig, mas nagiging mahusay....Kapag hinahayaan na magtulong-tulong, pinapaunlad iyong bawat isa, mas magiging matagumpay iyong leadership" said Robredo.

(We believe that a leader who listens becomes a better leader....If cooperation is allowed, this helps improve each individual, and there would be a more successful leadership.) – Rappler.com