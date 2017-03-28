(UPDATED) South Cotabato 1st District Representative Pedro Acharon Jr was earlier charged for travel authorities he issued to councilors to attend a 'fiesta' in California when he was mayor

Editor's note: In an earlier version of this story, we reported that South Cotabato 1st District Representative Pedro Acharon Jr was acquitted over a case in connection to unliquidated funds. He was acquitted over unlawful travel authorities. This correction has been made.

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan has dropped the graft charge against South Cotabato 1st District Representative Pedro Acharon Jr in connection with the irregularities in a US junket in 2006.

The Sandiganbayan’s 7th Division promulgated the acquittal in open court on Tuesday, March 28, which Acharon attended.

The court acquitted Acharon in the graft charge that stemmed from travel authorities he issued to councilors when he was mayor of General Santos City, in their trip to California in 2006 for the Tambayoyong Festival.

By acquitting Acharon, the court will also release the cash bond and lift the hold departure order on the congressman.

Acharon was also earlier charged for graft for the unliquidation of P2.5 million worth of funds in the said festival.

Acharon was arraigned in 2014. He was reelected as representative of the 1st District of South Cotabato in May 2016. – Rappler.com