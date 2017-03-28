The President's schedule is cleared of any official events on the day of his birthday

MANILA, Philippines – On his 72nd birthday, President Rodrigo Duterte will get some much-needed rest in his hometown of Davao City.

According to Malacañang, no official events have been scheduled for him on his birthday, Tuesday, March 28.

Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said, though he does not know Duterte's birthday activities, it will most likely be a simple and quiet affair.

"It's usually a very quiet affair with family and friends, something that suits his personality," he said on Tuesday.

Duterte had a jam-packed birthday eve, as he met United States Ambassador Sung Kim, Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua, and Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Monday, March 27. (READ: U.S., China envoys compete for attention on eve of Duterte birthday)

He also met with former Agusan del Norte Governor Maria Angelica Amante-Matba, who he often says is his former girlfriend, and Janiuay, Iloilo former mayoral candidate Mary Jane Locsin.

A quiet birthday is traditional for Duterte.

Last year, though his birthday was also smack in the middle of the busy 2016 campaign season, he chose to spend the day home with his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña and their daughter Veronica.

In a press conference last Thursday, March 23, he said he plans to "sleep off the day" or perhaps even see his new grandson Stonefish Carpio, the youngest child of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

He wished for himself more strength to continue the work of being president. His Cabinet officials and allies echoed his sentiment, wishing him long life and good health. – Rappler.com