On his 72nd birthday in Davao City, Rody Duterte presses pause on the presidency and takes time to be just like any other grandfather

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte got his birthday wish to spend time with his grandchildren the day he turns 72.

"The grandchildren went to his house," Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio told Rappler on Tuesday, March 28.

Photos from Manases Carpio, Sara's husband, show the President's youngest grandchildren bonding with their grandfather in his bedroom.

The grandchildren present were Sara's and Manases Carpio's children Shark, Stingray, and Stonefish; Baste's children Bella and Yair; and Paolo's children Uno and Sabina.

They are seen hugging Duterte, along with 12-year-old Veronica, his daughter with common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña.

The President, clad only in shorts and a t-shirt, appears to have just woken up.

Duterte currently lives in Davao's Matina district with Honeylet and Veronica.

Dividing his time between Manila and Davao City, and filling both times mostly with official events, the President rarely gets to see his grandchildren.

After his precious time with them today, he's off to official events again on Wednesday. But before he gets back to the work of being president, on his birthday, he is a granddad like any other. – Rappler.com