Efren Morillo and his parents fear the timing of the dumping of 2 dead bodies near their home. It comes 10 days after they filed charges against Quezon City police.

MANILA, Philippines – Petitioners asked the Court of Appeals (CA) to compel the Philippine National Police (PNP) to investigate the dumping of two bodies in Payatas, Quezon City.

The bodies were dumped near the house of a TokHang operation survivor who filed criminal charges against policemen.

Efren Morillo and his parents said they were afraid because the bodies were found near their house last March 12 – some 10 days after they filed charges of grave misconduct, multiple murder, frustrated murder, robbery, and planting of evidence against the following members of the Quezon City police district:

Senior Inspector Emil Garcia

Police Officer 3 (PO3) Allan Formilleza

Police Officer 1 (PO1) James Aggarao

PO1 Melchor Navisaga

Earlier in the year, Morillo was granted a temporary protection order and the privileges of writ of amparo. Morillo – along with other families of 4 people killed in anti-illegal drugs operations of the Quezon City police last year – was granted these. The 4 were identified as Marcelo Daa Jr, Raffy Gabo, Anthony Comendo, and Jessie Cule.

As the manifestation of Morillo said, “Petitioners initially felt a certain measure of security from the grant of a permanent protection order of this Honorable Court, and thus, decided to proceed with the filing of their cases."

"However, the described incident has caused them to feel a renewed sense of fear for their lives and security. To them, the dumping of the dead bodies seemed like a message sent to them to stop them from pursuing their charges,” it added.

Challenging compliance of PNP leadership

Morillo and his family also challenged compliance by the PNP leadership with the order of the CA last February. PNP officials were asked to investigate the 4 policemen over the killings.

The petitoners explained they have not yet received "information on the new assignments of the above-mentioned respondents, which, according to the above-mentioned resolution, must be in police offices outside of Quezon City and Montalban, Rizal.”

Morillo also alleged in an earlier petition the policemen mentioned were members of a police community precinct (PCP) that did not have operational jurisdiction in Barangay Payatas, adding that the policemen may have hidden this by fabricating death certificates of the 4 slain suspects.

The faked certificates would then suposedly show the incidents occurring in another barangay under their precinct's jurisdiction. – Rappler.com