Stories from across the Philippines on Wednesday, March 29

Iloilo gives summer jobs to 40 gov’t scholars

ILOILO – The provincial government of Iloilo will give summer jobs to its 40 scholars under the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES) program of the education department.

The scholars, enrolled in state universities and colleges in Iloilo City, will be doing clerical work for 32 days in select offices at the provincial capitol. Those in the municipalities will be assigned in their home towns or in the district hospitals nearest them.

The students will be paid P323 daily. 60% of that will go to their tuition fees, while 40% will be paid through education vouchers by the Department of Labor and Employment, according to a press release from the provincial government.

SPES is mandated under Republic Act 9547 to help poor students continue their education by giving them employment during summer or Christmas vacation. It is open to college or vocational students, qualified high school students, drop-outs.

Private employers who want to participate in the program will only pay 60% of the minimum wage; the rest will be paid for by the government.

The Department of Education has lowered to 15 years old, from the previous 18, the minimum age for students to land summer jobs at government offices. – Rappler.com

QC warns 72 lying-in clinics of closure

MANILA – The health department of Quezon City has recommended the closure of at least 72 private lying-in clinics, which failed to comply with national and local health standards.

Most of the clinics are in the second district, where most of the city’s poor population reside.

Mayor Herbert Bautista has given the owners until September 30 to comply with the rules drafted by the technical working group that's composed of representatives from various national and local agencies and lying-in clinics.

Dr Verdades Linga, city health officer, said 6 of the clinics had agreed to voluntary close down.

A has been ordered formed by Mayor Bautista to formulate guidelines that will provide the best health care to QC residents.

According to a City Health Department report, there are about 121 private lying-in clinics operating in Quezon City. Of the 39 that are operating with sanitary permits, 23 have received the seal of excellence. – Rappler.com