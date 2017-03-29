Four more FA-50s are expected to arrive in the next months

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday, March 29, formally received the 4th batch of FA-50 lead-in fighter trainers from South Korea.

The arrival of two more jets puts the total number of FA-50s in the PAF inventory at 8. Four more will arrive in the next months to complete the PAF's squadron of 12 fighter jets.

The FA-50 is technically a fighter trainer but the PAF acquired it to perform multiple roles. These aircraft have been deployed for surgical airstrikes against local terrorists in Mindanao.

The jets were acquired for P18 billion by the previous administration, one of two big-ticket items as the country embarked on a modest modernization.

The Philippine Navy also acquired two brand new warships from South Korea, also for about P18 billion.

The acquisition of the FA-50s marked the PAF's return to the supersonic age a decade after retiring the last of its US-made F5 fighter jets in 2005. (READ: PH Air Force a joke no more, gets fighter jets)

The video below shows the formal transfer of the 3rd batch of FA-50s in February.

– Rappler.com