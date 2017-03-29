The President warns drug personalities: 'Maniwala kayo, marami pang susunod sa akin, hihiritan talaga kayo'

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte's determination to finish off drug personalities may have inspired vigilantes to take the law into their own hands, he himself said.

"'Yung vigilantes, totoo 'yan, nakuha nila sa akin 'yan," said Duterte on Wednesday, March 29, during a speech in Oriental Mindoro. (The vigilantes are real, they got it from me.)

Immediately after, he said: "Kasi sabi ko, kung ako tagarito, ama ako, tapos babaeng anak ko na-rape diyan, pinatay ng mga addict, wala akong gawin, magbili ako ng baril, magbili ako ng silencer, maglalakad lang ako doon, hahanapin ko kayo, 'pag naabutan ko kayo, talagang, 'pakpakpakpak!'"

(Because I said, if I am from here, I am a father whose daughter is raped and killed by addicts, I wll buy a gun, a silencer, I will walk around, I will look for you and when I find you, there will really be gunshots.)

He then stressed how his blood gets to boiling point whenever he hears stories about overseas Filipino workers whose children are "enslaved" by drugs.

He is particularly frustrated by instances when the OFWs endure sexual abuse at the hands of their employers, specifically in places like Middle East countries.

"Ilang taon sila magpakamatay, magpakahirap, pagbalik nila, 'yung isa pinatay, 'yung isa ni-rape o 'yung isa nalulong sa droga. Kita mo naman ang sakripisyo noon," he said.

(They work hard so many years, when they return, one of their kids is dead, the other raped, the 3rd into drugs. See how much they sacrificed.)

He then vented his anger on human rights advocates who "grieve for one, two sons of bitches" who are suspected of drug crimes.

But he appeared reassured by his belief that, even after him, there are others who will go after drug personalities to finish them off.

"Hindi lahat [ng] Pilipino duwag, hindi lahat ng Pilipino papayag na ganoon ang bayan. Maniwala kayo, marami pang susunod sa akin, hihiritan talaga kayo," said the President.

(Not all Filipinos are cowards, not all Filipinos will allow that to happen to their country. Believe me, many more will come after me, they will come for you.)

Previously, Duterte and other officials of his administration insisted the government is not ordering summary executions of criminals, claiming these were the work of criminals.

The Philippine President's bloody drug war has been condemned by human rights advocates and international groups.

His critics say that, while it is difficult to prove he is behind vigilante groups, his manner of making threats encourages a culture of impunity that may be a factor in the spate of killings.

Two self-confessed hitmen claim Duterte masterminded killings in Davao City when he was mayor. – Rappler.com