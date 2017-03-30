Former social welfare secretary Corazon Soliman says Assistant Secretary Lorraine Badoy committed injustice to children when she told the European Union to engage in child porn

MANILA, Philippines – Former Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) secretary Corazon Soliman filed a letter of complaint against Assistant Secretary Lorraine Badoy over the latter's "child porn" remark to the European Union (EU).

In her letter filed before the Civil Service Commission (CSC) on Thursday, March 30, Soliman cited Section 4 of Republic Act (RA) No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Under Section 4 or the Norms of Conduct of Public Officials and Employees, "public officials and employees shall perform and discharge their duties with the highest degree of excellence, professionalism, intelligence and skill."

Soliman, who served under the Aquino administration, said this law prohibits public officials from saying whatever they want publicly.

Badoy is under fire for telling the EU to consume child porn as part of sarcastic advice issued to critics of President Rodrigo Duterte. (READ: EU on DSWD exec's tirade: Tackle child porn seriously)

"You are expected [to follow certain standards] when you make your write-up. You are not anymore just representing yourself. You are representing the department," Soliman told Rappler in a phone interview.

Section 4 also states that public officials and employees "must act with justness and sincerity and shall not discriminate against anyone, especially the poor and underprivileged."

Soliman said Badoy committed injustice to children when she told the EU to engage in child porn "even as a joke."

"It's like the rape joke. Why would we let our society to be led by people without good manners and right conduct?" added the former DSWD chief, referring to the time during the campaign period when Duterte made fun of the rape of an Australian missionary in Davao City.

The CSC said the complaint is now with its Office for Legal Affairs. The office has yet to assess whether it has jurisdiction over Badoy.

On Facebook, Badoy downplayed the complaint, saying it won't land her in jail.

"If worse comes to worst, all that ever happens to me is I lose this job – that I don't grasp at and willingly give up if it gets to that. I have a lovely life with my family and dogs and books waiting for me," she said.

Badoy also raised the issue of relief and rehabilitation efforts for areas affected by Super Typhoon Yolanda in 2013, which was a major problem during Soliman's leadership.

"Yeah, sure, there's one less eagle eye to do the Yolanda audits, etc etc. But I am confident the members of [DSWD Secretary Judy] Taguiwalo's team – so like the Secretary they serve under: brilliant, incorruptible, compassionate – will more than take up the slack when I am gone," she said.

Badoy was a recent appointee of the President to the DSWD, where she's tasked to handle the drug rehabilitation functions of the agency.

Taguiwalo has defended Badoy, saying the Assistant Secretary loves children. She also cited Badoy's initiatives for the sacadas or sugar workers who were allegedly abused at Hacienda Luisita. – Rappler.com