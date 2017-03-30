Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano believes the rift between the two Duterte allies points to cracks in the ruling PDP-Laban

MANILA, Philippines – Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano said the feud between Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and Davao del Norte 2nd District Representative Antonio Floirendo Jr will help boost the impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte.

Alejano, who filed a supplemental impeachment complaint against the President on Thursday, March 30, said in a news briefing that the bickering party mates of the Chief Executive pointed to cracks in the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

“Pareho silang [members ng] PDP-Laban. At ‘pag nagkaroon ng awayang katulad niyan, ibig sabihin eh nawawalan ng control at nawawalan ng unity ang partidong ‘yan,” Alejano said.

(They are both members of PDP-Laban. And when a fight like that happens, it means that party is losing control and unity.)

He reminded the public that many lawmakers jumped ship to PDP-Laban just because it is the administration party.

“So ibig sabihin, hindi talaga matagal na ang miyembro ng [PDP-Laban] dito….So anytime, puwedeng mag-breakup ang [PDP-Laban]. At makakatulong ‘yan sa ating impeachment complaint,” he added.

(So that means they have not been PDP-Laban members for a long time. So anytime, PDP-Laban can breakup. And that will help our impeachment.)

Alejano filed the first impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte. He is accusing the President of culpable violation of the Constitution, bribery, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, and other high crimes. (READ: Alejano wants Duterte impeached over Benham Rise, West PH Sea row)

In his complaints, the lawmaker mentioned Duterte’s alleged involvement in the Davao Death Squad when he was still mayor, the administration's war on drugs, the alleged ghost employees in the Davao city government, Duterte’s unexplained wealth, and the President’s pronouncements on Benham Rise and the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) row. (READ: Highlights: Impeachment complaint vs Duterte)

The rift between erstwhile close friends Alvarez and Floirendo – which was earlier just rumored – was confirmed after the Speaker filed a graft complaint against the latter for his alleged unlawful business interest in an old government deal with Tagum Agricultural Development Corporation (Tadeco), a company owned by Floirendo.

Alvarez also filed a House resolution calling for a probe into the alleged anomalous joint venture agreement between the Bureau of Corrections and Tadeco.

The friendship of the two Davao lawmakers allegedly turned sour after their girlfriends had a verbal spat last year. But Alvarez had said that his complaints against Floirendo have nothing to do with personal matter. (READ: 'Stop dragging us into your personal issues,' Paola Alvarez tells Floirendo's GF)

'Too far an issue'

In a phone patch interview with reporters, the Speaker said Alejano should not relate the impeachment complaint against Duterte with his fight with Floirendo.

"Wala ho. Malayo ho masyado ‘yan! Hindi ho aligned ‘yung pag-iisip….Wala hong kinalaman ‘yung impeachment dito po sa kontrata [ng Tadeco] eh," said Alvarez.

(Nope. That’s too far-fetched! He's not thinking straight....The impeachment has nothing to do with the Tadeco contract.)

Administration-allied lawmakers agreed with Alvarez, including Davao City 1st District Representative Karlo Nograles, Oriental Mindoro Representative Reynaldo Umali, and Capiz 2nd District Representative Fredenil Castro.

“It is an isolated and separate issue that will have no bearing on the supermajority coalition in Congress. It will not affect the work in Congress, as different committees have their own mandates to fill,” said Nograles.

Castro said the issue between Alvarez and Floirendo is a personal one and not a coalition matter.

“I do not believe that the Alvarez-Floirendo is a revelation of crack in the majority. The issue is personal and not a coalition matter. Thus, [it] should not drag the coalition to it,” he said. – Rappler.com