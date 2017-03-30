Vice President Leni Robredo, together with other Liberal Party lawmakers, will meet with the South African parliament in a roundtable discussion on corruption

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo is set to fly to South Africa Thursday afternoon, March 30, to address a conference for women.

Robredo, who was invited as the keynote speaker in the conference, will also attend a roundtable discussion on corruption with the South African parliament.

Joining Robredo in the delegation are lawmakers who are mostly members of the Liberal Party (LP) including its president, Senator Francis Pangilinan.

According to the Vice President, the trip is sponsored by the Friedrich Neumann Foundation.

"Every year, they send delegations in different parts of the world. Every year, Liberal Party members are invited," said Robredo in a mix of English and Filipino.

Robredo's trip to Africa coincides with the "Palit-Bise" rally organized by Duterte supporters on April 2.

The rally was organized after a series of impeachment threats against Robredo because of her video message criticizing the Duterte administration's war on drugs, played at one of many side events during the meeting of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs. (READ: 'Robredo peddling lies,' says Impeach VP Leni Team)

In the video, Robredo said that there have been more than 7,000 victims of summary executions since the administration's war on drugs.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has corrected Robredo's figures. Director Augusto Marquez Jr of the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management said there is a recorded 6,011 cases of homicide but only 1,398 are drug-related. The remaining 3,786 are still under investigation. (READ: Robredo only stated facts in UN video, says spokesperson)

Robredo mantained that she only based her figures from the reports of international agencies such as the Human Rights Watch and the Amnesty International. She also said that the figures from the PNP are inconsistent, causing confusion. – Rappler.com