(UPDATED) Two of those who died after a Goldilocks truck and a barangay multi cab collided in Botolan town were children

ZAMBALES, Philippines (UPDATED) – Eleven persons – including two minors – were killed and 4 were injured after their vehicles collided in Barangay Carael, municipality of Botolan, on Thursday afternoon, March 30.

According to Chief Inspector Generico Biñan, Botolan police chief, at around 2:45 pm, a delivery van of Goldilocks, which was southbound, met head-on with the multicab of Sitio Apuloy, Barangay Amungan, in the town of Iba.

The village vehicle had 13 persons on board, some of them minors. The Goldilocks van bore the plate number XMD-943.

Seven persons died on the spot, and 3 were pronounced dead on arrival at the Ramon Magsaysay Provincial Hospital in the municipality of Iba. One passenger, a child, died at the hospital. Four other persons are under observation in the same facility.

All the victims are residents of Barangay Amungan.

The casualties are:

Romulo Mantes

May Villanueva y Isidoro

Josephine Dorde

Marites Dela Cruz

Evangeline capistrano

Linda Ruanto

Kenneth Ivan Capistrano

Rosie Candule

Alyas "Tokaybo" dela Cruz

Ardin Villanueva, 6 years old

Daniela Dorde, 1 year and 11 months

Still in the hospital as of Thursday evening are:

Francis Matthew Parilla, 4

Jefferson Villanueva, 26

Dario Torres, 26

Marilyn Vipinoso, 30

The names of the deceased were withheld until the families were informed and had time to positively identify and claim the bodies.

Police learned that the passengers of the cab were returning home from watching a program in Ramon Magsaysay Technological University, Botolan Campus, just a few meters from across the Bucao Bridge. – Rappler.com