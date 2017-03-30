11 dead in Zambales road accident
ZAMBALES, Philippines (UPDATED) – Eleven persons – including two minors – were killed and 4 were injured after their vehicles collided in Barangay Carael, municipality of Botolan, on Thursday afternoon, March 30.
According to Chief Inspector Generico Biñan, Botolan police chief, at around 2:45 pm, a delivery van of Goldilocks, which was southbound, met head-on with the multicab of Sitio Apuloy, Barangay Amungan, in the town of Iba.
The village vehicle had 13 persons on board, some of them minors. The Goldilocks van bore the plate number XMD-943.
Seven persons died on the spot, and 3 were pronounced dead on arrival at the Ramon Magsaysay Provincial Hospital in the municipality of Iba. One passenger, a child, died at the hospital. Four other persons are under observation in the same facility.
All the victims are residents of Barangay Amungan.
The casualties are:
- Romulo Mantes
- May Villanueva y Isidoro
- Josephine Dorde
- Marites Dela Cruz
- Evangeline capistrano
- Linda Ruanto
- Kenneth Ivan Capistrano
- Rosie Candule
- Alyas "Tokaybo" dela Cruz
- Ardin Villanueva, 6 years old
- Daniela Dorde, 1 year and 11 months
Still in the hospital as of Thursday evening are:
- Francis Matthew Parilla, 4
- Jefferson Villanueva, 26
- Dario Torres, 26
- Marilyn Vipinoso, 30
The names of the deceased were withheld until the families were informed and had time to positively identify and claim the bodies.
Police learned that the passengers of the cab were returning home from watching a program in Ramon Magsaysay Technological University, Botolan Campus, just a few meters from across the Bucao Bridge. – Rappler.com