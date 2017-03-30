The NCRPO says Police Superintendent Lito Dumandan Cabamongan, who is assigned to the PNP Crime Lab, had been in trouble before for his erratic behavior

MANILA, Philippines – A senior official of the Philippine National Police (PNP)’s Crime Law Unit was nabbed on March 30, Thursday, after he was caught in a “pot session” with another person.

Superintendent Lito Dumandan Cabamongan was nabbed early Thursday morning, after police got reports about an ongoing pot session. Police arrested Cabamongan and Nedy Sabdao after being “caught in the act of using illegal drugs” inside a house in Las Piñas City.

Police seized the following evidence from the scene:

3 pieces rolled aluminum foil

Two pieces disposable plastic lighter

3 empty transparent plastic sachets with residue of suspected shabu

The two will be charged for violating the country’s anti-illegal drugs law. Cabamongan also faces administrative cases.

Cabamongan has claimed that he was conducting surveillance operations. He has also denied using illegal drugs.

Anti-illegal drugs operations, however, are not part of the Crime Lab’s responsibilities.

“Wala tayong pinipili. Kahit na ano ang ranggo mo basta ikaw ay involved sa drugs, ikaw ay huhulihin namin,” said PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa, touting the arrest as proof that the PNP does not discriminate in its campaign against illegal drugs.

(There are no holy cows. Regardless of rank, if you’re involved in illegal drugs, we will arrest you.)

It's not the first time that Cabamongan got into trouble. The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said he was relieved from his post as chief of the Southern Police District's satellite Crime Laboratory because on March 29, 2017, he demanded free entrance into an SM Mall movie theater.

Cabamongan supposedly "got angry and threatened to commit bodily harm" after explaining that he was going to conduct surveillance on somebody inside the movie house.

Days later, Cabamongan went to the SM Southmall Costumer Relation Service with a firearm tucked in his waist. He also demanded to watch a movie for free and allegedly threatened the duty desk office that he would "create trouble" if denied.

"But inside the movie house, Cabamongan sat on the floor and moviegoers were bothered by his 'unusual behavior.' He was seen performing sit-ups, crawling, and yoga exercises," the NCRPO said in a release to media.

Cabamongan entered the PNP in 1991 as a recruit of the PNP's Special Action Force. In 1996, he was commissioned via lateral entry. – Rappler.com