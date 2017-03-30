The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines calls Duterte's rant a 'brazen abuse' of his power as chief executive

MANILA, Philippines – The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) called out President Rodrigo Duterte for what they called an "absolutely twisted" rant against news outlets ABS-CBN and the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Duterte lashed out specifically at the two outlets and their owners, the Prietos and Lopezes, adding that karma is sure to catch up with the two media groups.

In a statement released Thursday, March 30, NUJP told Duterte the screed was a "brazen abuse of your immense power as chief executive of this land and only shows how little, if any, appreciation you have of democracy and governance."

"It is a mindset of the petty tyrant who mistakenly believes public office is an entitlement that allows you to flaunt the laws of the land that both grant you power and ensure the checks that prevent you from abusing that power," the NUJP added.

Unbowed, the NUJP assured Duterte that his curses and threats "cannot and will not prevent" Filipino journalists from going about fulfilling their duty of informing the people of what is happening in the country, regardless of whether or not the President agrees with the reportage.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer likewise responded to Duterte's statements.

Jose Ma. Nolasco, the Philippine Daily Inquirer's executive editor, took exception to Duterte's insinuations of unfair coverage. He said that since its founding in 1986, the Inquirer "has upheld the highest standards of excellence in journalism."

"Even as we’ve courageously pursued the truth in our coverage, we’ve endeavored to get the administration’s side of any controversy," Nolasco said. – Rappler.com