Stories from across the Philippines on Friday, March 31

DILG serves 6-month suspension order vs Aklan mayor over immoral conduct

AKLAN – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday, March 29, served the suspension order issued by the Office of the Ombudsman to Altavas Mayor Denny Dalida Refol Sr.

The Ombudsman found Refol guilty of disgraceful and immoral conduct over an illicit affair following a fact-finding investigation of the Public Assistance and Corruption Prevention Office of OMB-Visayas.

Disgraceful and immoral conduct is defined under the law as "an act which violates the basic norm of decency, morality and decorum abhorred and condemned by the society." It also "refers to conduct which is willful, flagrant or shameless, and which shows a moral indifference to the opinions of the good and respectable members of the community."

Altavas Vice Mayor Joly Solita, party mate of Refol, will sit as acting mayor, while senior Councilor Confesor Inocencio III will take over as acting vice mayor until the suspension has lapsed. – Boy Ryan Zabal