Labor Undersecretary Dominador Say says they are expecting workers in small and medium-enterprises to be displaced, given the new 'end of contract' order

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said workers who will lose their jobs because of the new order released on labor contractualization may opt to apply for jobs that the government is expecting from agreements with Japan and Israel.

Last March 16, DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III signed a new order that will serve as the implementing guidelines on contractual workers.

Department Order 174 sets stricter standards that will limit the practice of labor-only contracting. It covers an agency without sufficient capital and "merely recruits or supplies workers to perform a job or work" for another company. (READ: Keeping 'endo' alive: DOLE's Department Order No. 174)

Labor Undersecretary Dominador Say said they are expecting workers from small and medium-enterprises to be affected by the new rules. Increasing the substantial capital of a manpower agency from P300,000 to P5 million is among the new policies set by DO 174.

Say, who also serves as the acting chief of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, said displaced workers may opt to apply for at least 35,000 jobs that will be generated by the Philippines' partnership with Japan in their Technical Internship Program.

“DOLE is in talks with the Japanese Government. As of now, we are drafting the IRR and they are looking forward to the immediate commencement of the program. There are thousands of job orders from Japan and they want Filipinos to fill the said positions,” he said.

They are also crafting an agreement with Israel to hire Filipino caregivers. He noted that Israel hires about 200 Filipino caregivers per year.

Other options available for those who will lose their jobs are the vacancies in the Business Process Outsourcing industries, construction and infrastructure, and healthcare.

According to the DOLE official, the department is working with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to retrain the displaced workers and make them qualified for available positions.

Those who will avail of the free training will also be given allowance during the training period, which will last for 3 months.

The Employers Confederation of the Philippines earlier warned that there might be job losses given the new order because companies have to cut costs to follow regularization requirements. These include offering and paying for benefits like social pension and bonuses. – Rappler.com