The Philippine Coast Guard vows to remain on 'alert' status from April 5 to 20 to assist Holy Week travelers

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) issued guidelines for travelers as the PCG vowed to be on alert during Holy Week.

In a statement, the PCG gave the following reminders:

Arrive at the seaport at least 3 hours before departure

Refrain from bringing prohibited cargoes, including flammable liquids and solids, toxic and infectious substances, corrosive materials, radioactive materials and explosives, and compressed gases

Present complete documents if carrying firearms

The PGC said these guidelines will help in avoiding search delays and inconvenience.

At the same time, PGC officer in charge Commodore Joel Garcia said that PCG units across the Philippines will remain on "alert" status from April 5 to 20.

Garcia said: "It is part of our duty to ensure the safe and convenient sea travels of everyone who will utilize sea transport during the Lenten season. Thus, ship inspectors and Coast Guard K-9 teams were also instructed to exercise extra vigilance in ports and to conduct random checks on passengers and their luggage to ensure that no dangerous cargoes or explosive materials will be carried onboard passenger and cargo vessels."

He also said the PCG will intensify pre-departure inspections to prevent ship overloading, among other things.

Holy Week runs from Palm Sunday to Holy Saturday, or April 9 to 15 this year, and is capped by Easter Sunday on April 16. – Rappler.com