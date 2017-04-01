The PMA plebes will undergo rigorous physical training and exams for about 8 weeks before they become part of the Cadet Corps of the Armed Forces of the Philippines

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) welcomed about 297 plebes on Saturday, April 1, at Fort Del Pilar in Baguio City.

Received by the Graduating Class of 2018, the incoming cadets, who will be future members of the Class of 2021, underwent some physical training as part of the traditional reception ceremonies.

This day marked the first day of their military career and the last day of their civilian lives, according to the PMA website.

The incoming cadets will spend about 8 weeks in the "Beast Barracks" to undergo rigorous training and various exams before they become part of the Cadet Corps of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Below are some photos from the reception rites. All photos by Mau Victa.

– Rappler.com