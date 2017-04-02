Airport police will be deployed around NAIA to ensure the safety of air passengers and the smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the area

MANILA, Philippines – With Holy Week coming up, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) are preparing security and transport plans as they expect an influx of Filipinos flying home to their provinces or to various tourist destinations.

Holy Week is one of the busiest weeks of the year for Filipinos to travel, with airports, bus terminals, and sea ports around the country seeing an increase in the number of passengers.

To ensure the safety of travelers and ensure smooth airport operations, the MIAA will be deploying airport police department personnel in key areas around the airport to guard against theft and conduct strict screening of people going in and out of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

They will also be in charge of 24/7 manning of airport help desks for police assistance.

Airport police department personnel will be deployed to man traffic, with the support of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and the Pasay Traffic Management Office (PTMO), to manage the smooth flow of vehicular traffic in and out of the 4 NAIA terminals.

The MIAA will deploy one patrol vehicle and two traffic police officers at every major airport intersection and U-turn. The MMDA and PTMO will be in charge of directing traffic in Sales St, Tramos St, Airport Road corner Roxas Blvd, and MIA Road corner Roxas Blvd.

Meanwhile, CAAP will establish help desks in the following airports:

Davao

Kalibo

Laoag

Puerto Princesa

Tambler

Zamboanga

Bacolod

Cagayan de Oro

Iloilo

Tacloban

Tagbilaran

The MIAA is tasked to ensure uninterrupted and smooth airport operations from April 10 to 18. – Rappler.com