The proposed measure expands the 20% fare discount for students, covering even holidays and summer vacation breaks

MANILA, Philippines – A Senate bill seeks to expand the transport fare discount given to students, allowing them to avail of the 20% discount even during holidays and school breaks

Senate Bill 945 proposes to give Filipino students a 20% discount on transportation fares not only during school days and summer class periods, but also on weekends, Christmas break, Lenten break, semestral break, and school summer vacation, according to Senator Juan Edgardo Angara, the author of the bill.

The bill also covers discounts on the Metro Rail Transit (MRT3) and Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines, airplanes, and passenger ships.

Angara, vice chair of the Senate education committee, said students from preschool to college level, and those from vocational and technical schools will benefit once the bill is enacted into law.

Currently, the Memorandum Circular No. 2011-04 issued by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board only allows students to avail of 20% fare discounts during weekdays from June to March, as well as summer classes.

The discounts, however, only apply to land transportation like buses and jeepneys. (READ: Should students get fare discount 'all year round'?)

The senator made the renewed call for the fast-tracking of the bill as most students are expected to return home to their provinces for their summer vacation.

“Let’s lessen a bit the hardship of parents in sending their children to school. One way is to help our students by cutting their transportation expenses. A few pesos or centavos saved from the fare discount can be used for other school requirements," Angara said in a news release Sunday, April 2. – Rappler.com