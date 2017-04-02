The Traffic Task Force for the project announces the deferment of road closures for the construction of the MRT Line 7

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Road closures in Quezon City due to the construction of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 7 along Regalado Highway have been deferred, according to the Traffic Task Force for the project.

"We will be sending another advisory as soon as there is already an update," said EEI Corporation in a statement to media on Monday, April 3.

They had earlier announced several road closures beginning April 4 for the project:

April 4, 5, and 6 (7 am to 8 pm)

Vehicles bound for San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan

Only one lane will be opened from Commonwealth Avenue to Bristol Street

Vehicles bound for Quezon Memorial Circle

Two lanes from Bristol Street to Commonwealth Avenue will be closed

Beginning April 7, there will be 24-hour construction for the MRT7 project. The following roads will have closures:

Phase 1 of construction

Vehicles bound for San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan

Only one lane will be opened from Commonwealth Avenue to Bristol Street

Vehicles bound for Quezon Memorial Circle

Two lanes from Bristol Street to Commonwealth Ave will be closed

Phase 2 of construction

Vehicles bound for San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan

Only one lane will be opened from Commonwealth Avenue to Bristol Street

Vehicles bound for Quezon Memorial Circle

Two lanes from Bristol Street to Commonwealth Avenue will be closed

Motorists bound for San Jose del Monte City are advised to instead turn right to Mindanao Avenue from Commonwealth Avenue, turn left to Regalado Highway, then right to Quirino Highway.

Those bound for the Quezon Memorial Circle and coming from Quirino Highway should turn left to Belfast Avenue, turn right to Mindanao Avenue, then left to Commonwealth Avenue. Those coming from Regalado Highway should take a U-turn at Bristol Street to Regalado Highway then turn left to Quirino Highway, left to Belfast Avenue, right to Mindanao Avenue, and then left to Commonwealth Avenue. – Rappler.com