'Ilan ang lawmakers na may dalawa, tatlo, apat na babae? Tanungin mo sila,' says President Rodrigo Duterte

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte defended womanizing on Sunday, April 2, after his ally, House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, drew flak for admitting he has a girlfriend and "many" children out of wedlock.

"Pati si Speaker, bakit matanong – lahat kami wala nang ranggo 'pagka gano'n," he said in a press conference in Cagayan de Oro City. (Even the Speaker, why would he be asked… all of us would lose our ranks if that's the case.)

Duterte said, "Sino ba'ng walang kaligayahan?" (Who doesn't have happiness?)

He continued: "Ilan ang lawmakers na may dalawa, tatlo, apat na babae? Tanungin mo sila. Tanungin mo ang lawmakers, ilan ang lalaki sa buhay nila? 'Yung mga bakla ha. Ilan ang lalaki?"

(Let's ask. How many lawmakers have two, three, or four women? Ask them. Ask the lawmakers, how many men do they have in their life? That's for the gays. How many men?)

"Ang pari, itong isa pang ulol. Ilang pari dito na may asawa? Hay naku. Hypocrisy," he said. (The priests, those fools. How many priests have wives? Oh my. Hypocrisy.)

Duterte himself once admitted he is a womanizer.

Duterte made these remarks days after Alvarez justified extramarital affairs as common nowadays.

Alvarez told reporters on Thursday, March 30, "Eh Diyos ko naman! Kayo naman eh. Sino ba'ng walang girlfriend?" (Oh my God! Come on. Who does not have a girlfriend?) – Rappler.com