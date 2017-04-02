President Rodrigo Duterte says former president Benigno Aquino III and former budget secretary Florencio Abad disregarded a 'constitutional ruling' against DAP

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday, April 2, slammed former president Benigno Aquino III because he "continued to do" the Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP), despite a Supreme Court (SC) ruling declaring parts of it unconstitutional.

Duterte also hit Aquino's budget secretary, Florencio Abad, and Senator Antonio Trillanes IV over DAP.

Similar to the pork barrel of lawmakers, DAP was a source of discretionary funds for the executive branch. It was allegedly used to bribe senators to convict then chief justice Renato Corona. Corona was convicted and removed from office.

DAP eventually triggered one of Aquino's biggest controversies. (READ: TIMELINE: The rise and fall of DAP)

Duterte brought up DAP on Sunday in the context of questioning the media for criticizing only his administration.

Duterte said, "Bakit hindi 'nyo kalkalin si Abad? Anong nagawa ni Abad?" (Why don't you investigate Abad? What was Abad able to do?)

The Ombudsman earlier said Abad will be charged with usurpation of legislative power for implementing DAP.

Duterte vows to bare all

Referring to Aquino by his nickname PNoy, Duterte continued: "Si PNoy? Despite a constitutional ruling na bawal 'yang DAP, they continued to do it as if it was nobody's business."

(And PNoy? Despite a constitutional ruling that DAP is prohibited, they continued to do it as if it was nobody's business.)

"Eh ngayon gusto ko nang ilabas lahat 'yan. Lahat. Pati sina Trillanes, lahat, 'yung DAP nila, ilabas ko. Ilan ang natanggap nila? Paano nila nagastos?" he said.

(Now I want to expose all of that. All. Even Trillanes, all, I will expose their DAP. How much did they receive? How did they spend the funds?)

Rappler is still trying to reach Aquino and Abad for comment as of posting time.

In a text message to Rappler, Trillanes responded to Duterte's tirades over DAP. The senator said: "He can do whatever he wants. I'm not threatened at all. I'll just continue to make him accountable for his crimes." – Rappler.com