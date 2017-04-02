'I am not a politician anymore. I'm beyond that,' President Rodrigo Duterte says when sought for comment about the anti-Robredo rally

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte refused to comment on the "Palit Bise" rally against Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday, April 2, saying he does not want to waste his time on politics.

Asked for his message to those joining the rally, Duterte responded, "Ano 'yan? Hindi ko kasi naintindihan kung ano 'yan. Laban sa akin?" (What is that? I don't understand what that's about. Is that against me?)

When told that it is against Robredo, he said, "Ayaw ko mag-comment diyan. Mahirap 'yan." (I don't want to comment on that. That's tough.)

Duterte was holding a press conference at Camp Evangelista in Cagayan de Oro City. At the same time, Duterte supporters at the "Palit Bise" rally were calling for Robredo's ouster for "shaming" the President.

Earlier in the press conference, Duterte was first asked whether he supports the "Palit Bise" rally at the Quirino Grandstand.

"Look," Duterte said. "I am not a politician anymore. I'm beyond that."

The President continued: "In the first place, why should I waste my time about politics? I am no longer eligible for any public office after this. Second is that I do not hunger for popularity anymore. I do not need it, I do not really need it."

He also referred to speculations that he will be impeached or ousted through a coup d'état. He said everything is in his "destiny."

Duterte earlier rejected the attempt to impeach the Vice President. "Guys, lay off. Stop it," the President said. – Rappler.com