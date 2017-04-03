An alleged drug syndicate was supposed to transport the drugs to Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines – Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) seized P120 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, and several firearms in Tondo, Manila, over the weekend.

The NBI also arrested two suspects during the April 1 anti-illegal drug operation, Cesar Bacani of the NBI-National Capital Region told a press briefing on Monday, April 3.

Found in the possession of suspects Edris Bolug Macalabo and Arvin Belleza Zapanta was a travelling bag containing 24 plastic bags of shabu with a total net weight of 19.831 kilos worth P120 million, according to Bacani.

Also seized from them were illegal firearms and ammunition – 10 pieces of .45 caliber pistols; 10 pieces of .38 caliber revolvers; 5 pieces of 9mm submachine guns; 10 pieces of 9mm magazine clips; 19 pieces of .45 caliber magazines, 4 suppressors for 9mm; and 30 9mm live ammunitions.

Bacani said the NBI agents acted on a tip that a drug syndicate headed by a certain Kim, alias Boy Muslim, would be transporting several kilograms of shabu and guns from Manila to Mindanao.

Complaints of violation of Section 5 and 11 in relation to Section 26 of R.A. 9165 (comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2012) and violation of Section 28 of R.A. 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) have been filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against the suspects. – Rappler.com