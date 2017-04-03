The President's supporters accuse the Vice President of shaming the country for criticizing its drug war, to which thousands of deaths have been linked

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands gathered at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila late Sunday afternoon, April 2, to call for the impeachment of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Dubbed “Palit Bise” (replace the Vice), the rally was organized and led by staunch supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte, most of them appointed to government positions.

Calling themselves the Impeach VP Leni Team, they took turns bashing Robredo over a video presented to a United Nations agency criticizing the government’s war on drugs for the thousands of death linked to it. The VP’s action, they said, shamed the country before the international community.

(More than a week before the rally, however, the Department of Foreign Affairs already issued a clarification that the video was not played at a UN meeting, contrary to the claims of Duterte supporters.)

In a fit of rage, in clenched fists, in chorus, they told Robredo, “Stop shaming Duterte!”

