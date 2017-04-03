Police arrest 3 South Koreans – two for fraud cases back in their home country and another for violating the Philippines' immigration laws

MANILA, Philippines – Three South Koreans were arrested by Philippine cops late March following the issuance of red notices by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), the police said on Monday, April 3.

The Anti-Transnational Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested 32-year-old Yong Ho Joen in Makati on March 25 for fraud charges. Another South Korean, Yang Sum, was arrested for the same charges in La Trinidad, Benguet.

Yang Sum's wife, Yang Myung Ock Yeo, was also arrested for violating the country's immigration laws.

The Interpol issues red notices "to seek the location and arrest of wanted persons with a view to extradition or similar lawful action." Both Yong Ho Joen and Yang Sum face charges in South Korea.

Yong, according to the CIDG, is a member of a criminal group that creates call centers and victimizes people looking for low-interest loans. "They collect their victim's account information through SMS saying that a virtual transaction record for loan application is being made, and then ask for their check credit card," the police said in a release to media.

Over 751 check credit cards from 538 people were collected by the call center run by Yong's criminal group, amounting to over 5.6 billion South Korean won ($5 million) from June 10, 2015 to July 8, 2016.

The 3 will be turned over to the Bureau of Immigration. – Rappler.com