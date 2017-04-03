'I just have this message for the Speaker. Please stop judging me on my true character,' says Senator Leila de Lima

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Leila de Lima, whose romantic relationship with her former driver was feasted on at the House of Representatives, called on Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez to stop judging her after he himself admitted having an extramarital affair.

"I just have this message for the Speaker. Please stop judging me on my true character. You don't know me. Just ask please people who do," said the detained senator in a handwritten note dated Monday, April 3.

Alvarez earlier denounced De Lima, whose marriage to former husband Plaridel Bohol had long been annulled, for having a relationship with her married driver. The Speaker is also convinced the senator had been involved in the illegal drug trade – the reason why she is now detained at Camp Crame.

"Please desist from perpetuating the lies about my alleged drug links. The people who truly know me will tell you it's an absolute nonsense," De Lima said in her note on Monday.

"I pray for the Speaker's peace of mind," she added.

De Lima said she initially declined to comment on Alvarez's affair, as she does not want to "rub it in" amid the condemnation on social media.

"I don't feel right rubbing it in even as I note that many people, especially netizens, have been boisterously expressing their thoughts on this scandal. I also note there is righteous indignation," the senator said.

Alvarez, after being embroiled in a fight with his former friend Davao del Norte 2nd District Representative Antonio Floirendo Jr over their warring girlfriends, defended his having an extramarital affair, saying it is common nowadays. He also admitted that he has "many" children with other women.

"Eh Diyos ko naman! Kayo naman eh. Sino ba'ng walang girlfriend?" the Speaker earlier said. (Oh my God! Come on. Who does not have a girlfriend?)

Alvarez refused to say how long he and Jennifer Maliwanag Vicencio have been in a relationship, saying it's a "secret." Vicencio has been spotted tagging along with Alvarez on official trips.

Alvarez's wife Emelita is the head of the Congressional Spouses Foundation Incorporated, but the Speaker said they have not been together "for a long time." – Rappler.com