Here are the operating hours of shopping malls during the break

Refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Most shopping malls will be closed for Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, as always, and will have adjusted hours on other days of Holy Week.

Check out the mall schedules for Holy Week 2017 below.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

Eastwood City Walk

Holy Wednesday (April 12) – 12 nn-11 pm

Maundy Thursday (April 13) – closed

Good Friday (April 14) – closed

Black Saturday (April 15) – 12 nn-12 mn

Easter Sunday (April 16) – 11 am-11 pm

Eastwood Mall

Holy Wednesday (April 12) – 11 am-10 pm

Maundy Thursday (April 13) – closed

Good Friday (April 14) – closed

Black Saturday (April 15) – 11 am-11 pm

Easter Sunday (April 16) – 10 am-10 pm

Eastwood Cyber and Fashion Mall

Holy Wednesday (April 12) – 11 am-9 pm

Maundy Thursday (April 13) – closed

Good Friday (April 14) – closed

Black Saturday (April 15) – 11 am-9 pm

Easter Sunday (April 16) – 11 am-9 pm

Uptown Mall

Holy Wednesday (April 12) – 10 am-10 pm

Maundy Thursday (April 13) – closed, but select stores open at the Food Hall, The Deck, and Uptown Parade

Good Friday (April 14) – closed

Black Saturday (April 15) – 10 am-11 pm

Easter Sunday (April 16) – 10 am-10 pm

Newport Mall at Resorts World Manila

Holy Wednesday (April 12) – 12 nn-12 mn

Maundy Thursday (April 13) – 12 nn-12 mn

Good Friday (April 14) – closed

Black Saturday (April 15) – 10 am-12 mn

Easter Sunday (April 16) – 10 am-12 mn

Venice Grand Canal, McKinley Hill

Holy Wednesday (April 12) – 11 am-9 pm

Maundy Thursday (April 13) – closed

Good Friday (April 14) – closed

Black Saturday (April 15) – 12 nn-10 pm

Easter Sunday (April 16) – 10 am-11 pm

Lucky Chinatown

Holy Wednesday (April 12) – 10 am-10 pm

Maundy Thursday (April 13) – closed

Good Friday (April 14) – closed

Black Saturday (April 15) – 10 am-10 pm

Easter Sunday (April 16) – 10 am-10 pm

Forbes Town (Burgos Circle, 8 Forbes Town)

Holy Wednesday (April 12) – regular operating hours

Maundy Thursday (April 13) – closed

Good Friday (April 14) – closed

Black Saturday (April 15) – regular operating hours

Easter Sunday (April 16) – regular operating hours

Twin Lakes (Tagaytay-Nasugbu Road, Laurel, Batangas)

Holy Wednesday (April 12) until Easter Sunday (April 16) – regular operating hours

– Rappler.com