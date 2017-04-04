Training Filipino workers would help them benefit from ASEAN's mutual recognition agreement that allows free flow of labor in the region

MANILA, Philippines – Unemployed Filipinos can benefit from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) economic integration if the Philippine government steps up the skills training of its labor force, public policy experts said on Tuesday, April 4.

Francisco Magno, director of the De La Salle University Jesse Robredo Institute of Governance, said the high unemployment rate in the country shows there are many Filipinos who can be employed in other countries suffering from lack of manpower.

A mutual recognition agreement (MRA) signed among ASEAN members in connection with the regional economic integration allows the free flow of labor in the region. (READ: A united region: The ASEAN Community 2015)

Magno said the government needs to "invest" in the type of skills development that would ensure that unemployed Filipinos get hired elsewhere in Southeast Asia under the MRA. The Philippines has one of the highest unemployment rates in ASEAN, at 6.6%.

"We need to be very strategic in making sure that skills development is related to employability. If [we] expand the market, we will benefit [but] we need to invest in skills," Magno said.

Stepping up skills development in the country would allow the Philippines to optimize the benefits of economic integration, said former labor undersecretary Nicon Fameronag, who is now the president of the Lilac Center for Public Interest.

A 2015 study of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) projected that the ASEAN integration will generate about 14 milion jobs from 2010 to 2025.

Fameronag said half of the 14 million jobs will be in Indonesia while the other half will be spread among Cambodia, the Philippines, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam.

These anticipated jobs are in agriculture, forestry, fisheries, construction, mining, sales, restaurants, hotels, and information technology. (READ: ASEAN integration and better opportunities in PH)

"If you are going to look at the in-demand projected occupations that will be generated by the ASEAN integration, almost all of the priority courses of CHED are there. But the question is the quality of graduates: Are they at par with the ASEAN counterparts?" Fameronag said.

He urged the government to be "bold and innovative" in seizing the opportunities of regional integration. This includes the promotion of technical vocational education, and the monitoring of graduates of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

On Friday, April 7, the Lilac Center for Public Interest will hold a forum on the opportunities and challenges of the ASEAN integration. Among the topics to be discussed are legislative prospects on labor mobility, opportunities for the youth, and the roadmap to managing the economic integration.

The forum will be held ahead of the ASEAN Summit and Related Summits from April 26 to 29. The Philippines currently chairs the ASEAN. – Rappler.com