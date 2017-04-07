Stories from across the Philippines on Friday, April 7

2016 centenarians to receive P299M in April – DSWD

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced on Friday, April 7, it will release a total of P299.2 million in cash incentives April.

The 2,992 centenarian, who were identified in 2016, will each receive P100,000 in cash.

The breakdown of the 2,992 total centenarians recorded in 2016 are as follows:

201 from National Capital Region (NCR)

216 from Region I

25 from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)

103 from Region II

342 from Region III

136 from Region IV-A

115 from Region IV-B

135 from Region V

360 from Region VI

239 fromRegion VII

55 from Region VIII

17 from Region IX

176 from Region X

52 from Region XI

314 from Region XII

84 from CARAGA

18 from Negros Island Region

230 from Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao

There are also 174 recorded centenarians who are living overseas.

Section 2 of Republic Act 10868 or the Centenarians Act of 2016, all Filipinos who reach the age of 100 years old, whether residing in the Philippines or abroad, shall be honored with a Letter of Felicitation from the President of the Philippines congratulating the celebrant for his or her longevity; and a centenarian gift in the amount of ₱100,000

For 2017, there is an approved budget of P100 million covering 1,000 centenarians nationwide. – Rappler.com

P500M worth of counterfeit shoes, other products seized in Bulacan

MANILA – Agents of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Wednesday, April 5, seized P500 million worth of counterfeit shoes and other products during a raid on several warehouses in Marilao, Bulacan.

Found during the raids on the 3M Compound along Ilang-Ilang Street in Sta Rosa II were several tons of used clothing or "ukay-ukay," as well as counterfeit items of branded products, such as Nike, Converse, Sanok, Adidas; ladies shoes; bags of Under Armour, Kipling; kids bags with cartoon characters; steel bars, rolls of textiles, Magic Sarap wrapper; caricature image of NBA stars and legends; and Nestle’s Magic Sarap wrapper.

BOC Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service chief Neil Anthony Estrella said the owner of the warehouses would be invited to the BOC for questioning and to present import documents. – Rappler.com