Officers of the Royal New Zealand Navy will hold a series of joint activities with the Philippine Navy, including basketball

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Navy on Tuesday, April 4, welcomed the arrival of Royal New Zealand Navy warship HMNZS Te Kaha (F77) to the Philippines for a 4-day goodwill visit.

The two navies will engage in a series of confidence-building activities, according to Navy spokesperson Captain Lued Lincuna.

The officers of the Royal New Zealand Navy will pay a courtesy call on Philippine Navy chief Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado, lay a wreath at the Rizal Monument in Luneta, and play basketball with their Filipino counterparts.

"The engagement between the Philippine and New Zealand navies will cap off with a send-off ceremony and a customary Passing Exercise (PASSEX) between F77 and a designated PN vessel at the vicinity of Corregidor Island," said Lincuna.

New Zealand is among the countries that have been vocal against China's aggressiveness in the South China Sea although the navy officials refused to discuss the regional tension during a press conference Tuesday morning.

The visit of its navy comes after President Rodrigo Duterte made a stopover in Auckland, New Zealand last year. – Rappler.com