(UPDATED) The quake is also felt in various parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocked Batangas Tuesday night, April 4, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 8:58 pm, was located in Tingloy, Batangas, at a depth of 5 kilometers.

In an earlier bulletin issued several minutes after the quake, Phivolcs measured the quake at magnitude 5.4. The US Geological Survey, meanwhile, measured it at magnitude 5.2.

The quake was felt in various parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Intensity V was felt in Malvar and Calatagan in Batangas, while Intensity IV was felt in Makati City; Obando, Bulacan; Imus, Cavite; Indang, Cavite; Calamba, Laguna; Sta. Ana, Manila; Valenzuela City; and Tagaytay City.

The quake was also felt in Mandaluyong City, Quezon City, Pasay City, Lucena City, and General Trias and Dasmariñas in Cavite at Intensity III.

Intensity II was felt in Talisay, Batangas; and Abra De Ilog, Occidental Mindoro.

Phivolcs reported no damage resulting from the quake, but said in its bulletin that aftershocks were expected.

A series of aftershocks were recorded several hours after the initial quake. – Rappler.com