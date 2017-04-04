(UPDATED) 'I know Secretary Sueno to be a kind, low-key, and religious person,' says the Senate President of ex-DILG chief Ismael Sueno

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III expressed sadness over the dismissal of former Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno.

For the senator, the allegations do not seem to match Sueno's personality. The two are members of President Rodrigo Duterte's Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), with Pimentel as party president. (INSIDE STORY: How Duterte fired DILG chief Sueno)

"Ako ay nalulungkot dahil ang pagkakakilala ko kay Secretary Mike [Sueno] ay s'ya ay mabait, low-key, at relihiyosong tao," Pimentel said in a text message on Tuesday, April 4.

(I am saddened because I know Secretary Sueno to be a kind, low-key, and religious person.)

Pimentel, who is in Bangladesh for the 136th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, said he would find out what truly led to Sueno's removal once he arrives home.

The senator added he would also want to know the pieces of evidence used against Sueno, if any,

"Nasa abroad lang ako ngayon pero pagbalik ko ako ay magtatanong kung ano [ang] nangyari at ano ang ebidensya laban sa kanya kung meron man," Pimentel said.

(I am just abroad now but when I come back, I will ask around what happened and what evidence was used against him, if there are any.)

Not axed due to corruption

Pimentel also said people should not be easy to conclude that Sueno was axed due to corruption, as Duterte only cited "loss of trust and confidence."

"That's not necessarily a charge of corruptipn. That's a very subjective ground within the power of the President and that could be triggered by almost anything," Pimentel said.

"We should not jump into the conclusion that Sueno was terminated due to corruption. Better to wait for the official word should it come. But the President is under no obligation to explain his decsion," he added.

Malacañang earlier said the President fired Sueno due to "loss of trust and confidence" in him, after 3 DILG undersecretaries gave information against him. (READ: Sueno's 'wrong' answer to Duterte sealed his fate)

Sueno accepted Duterte's decision but firmly denied corruption allegations. He said he is ready to face any investigation, but wished the President had the information passed on to him validated first.

"I wholeheartedly accept the decision of the President. It is his call if he wants me in his Cabinet or not. But, for the record, Mr President – and I can say this with all honesty and sincerity – hindi po ako corrupt (I am not corrupt)," said Sueno.

"I just wished the information was validated. If only the President asked DILG personnel from the central down to the regional and field offices, he would have known who amongst us are more credible and trustworthy," he added.

The sacked DILG chief is accused of acquiring a hotel in South Cotabato and trucks for a family business, which were all beyond his means. He is also alleged to have facilitated the purchase and delivery of trucks from Austria that were more expensive than from other sources, and to have accepted bribes from gambling lords. – Rappler.com