MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, April 5, due to the the magnitude 5.5 earthquake Tuesday evening, April 4.

Local governments

Laguna – no classes (all levels, public and private); Gov Ramil Hernandez said this is to let officials and engineers inspect school buildings for damage

Schools

De La Salle Lipa – no classes, all levels, to allow assessment of potential damage to school buildings

