Gunmen attack the group of Marcos town Vice Mayor Jessie Ermitanio in Barangay Ragas

CAGAYAN, Philippines – The driver of Vice Mayor Jessie Ermitanio of Marcos town in Ilocos Norte was killed and 3 others, including the official, were hurt after unknown gunmen attacked them in Barangay Ragas on Tuesday night, April 4.

Lucky Rumbaoa, Ermitanio's driver, died on Wednesday, April 5.

The vice mayor was shot in the leg, while his bodyguard and a municipal government employee were also injured in the attack, police said.

The police said Ermitanio's group was aboard a Toyota Fortuner, headed home, when the gunmen attacked them in Barangay Ragas in Marcos town.

A Bombo Radyo report said Ermitanio reportedly saw two gunmen when he attempted to fire back using his armalite.

Police are investigating the incident.

Ermitanio won against former mayor Salvador Pillos in the 2016 elections. In February 2013, Pillos survived an attack by motorcycle-riding gunmen, who shot him while he was inspecting a project. – Rappler.com