MANILA, Philippines – Negotiators of the government and the communist National Democratic Front on Wednesday, April 5, signed an agreement to formally start the process of drafting an interim joint ceasefire.

The agreement says a ceasefire will take effect upon the approval and signing of the guidelines and ground rules.

It does not set a timeline.

– Rappler.com