Malacañang welcomes the agreement between government negotiators and communists to begin the process of drafting an interim joint ceasefire

MANILA, Philippines – Given developments in the 4th round of formal talks between communists and the government, President Rodrigo Duterte expects violence between rebels and soldiers to stop.

"Wala na masyado akong problema sa NPA (I won't have too many problems with the New People's Army now). There will be a cessation of hostilities again," said Duterte on Thursday, April 6, while speaking to soldiers of the Western Command in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

On Wednesday, April 5, the government and communists had agreed to start drafting an interim joint ceasefire.

Duterte reiterated his conditions for the communist National Democratic Front (NDF).

He wants the communists to stop claiming they have jurisdiction over territory; stop collecting revolutionary tax; stop hostile acts against the military and the burning of property; agree to a bilateral ceasefire deal with the military; and for them to release soldiers, police, and civilians they have captured.

Malacañang "welcomed" the agreement to forge an interim ceasefire deal.

In a statement sent on Thursday, Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella echoed Duterte's hopes that the agreement would help stop violence between soldiers and communist rebels.

"We hope this prevents further hostilities and unnecessary loss of lives on the ground," said Abella.

The interim joint ceasefire, when it becomes effective, is supposed to silence the guns while the government and NDF panels hammer out a final peace deal.

It will set ground rules that will govern the presence of state forces and the communist armed wing NPA in communities. It will create buffer zones, as well as define prohibited and hostile acts.

Chief peace adviser Jesus Dureza could not give a timeline on when a ceasefire will take effect.

"We will operationalize the ceasefire as soon as guidelines are approved in subsequent meetings," Dureza told Rappler in a text message.

Duterte had ordered government negotiators to reach a consensus with the communists on a bilateral ceasefire deal during the 4th round of talks. – Rappler.com