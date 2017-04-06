'We need international support from friends like you,' a Cuban group official says ahead of a Cuba-related conference hosted by the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – A Cuban group is seeking the Philippines' support for the United States to lift a 5-decade economic blockade against Cuba.

Representatives of the group, Instituto Cubano de Amistad con los Pueblos (ICAP), will be attending a Cuba-related conference in Manila from April 8 to 9.

Referring to the US blockade, ICAP vice president Alicia Corredera Matos said on Monday, April 3, "Of course you know that the diplomatic relations between Cuba and the United States were established in 2015. But we don’t have normal relations with the United States. These are different things."

"For that reason, we need international support from friends like you," she told her Filipino audience.

Corredera said the Solidarity Movement with Cuba, for one, can use "alternative ways" such as the internet and social media to depict the Cuban reality.

The US in 1962 imposed an embargo that cut off all trade with Cuba, except for food and medicine. (READ: Overwhelming UN vote against US embargo of Cuba)

The US Congress stressed in 1992 that the government of Fidel Castro "has demonstrated consistent disregard for internationally accepted standards of human rights and for democratic values."

ICAP and other participants will discuss the US blockade at the 8th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of Solidarity with Cuba from April 8 to 9. – Rappler.com