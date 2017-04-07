LRT 1 and 2, MRT 3, and PNR will undergo maintenance works from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday

MANILA, Philippines – In observance of Holy Week, the rail systems in Metro Manila and the Philippine National Railways (PNR) will have no operations from Maundy Thursday, April 13, to Easter Sunday, April 16.

The Light Rail Transit systems (LRT 1 and LRT 2), Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT 3), and the PNR will undergo maintenance works during those days.

All rail systems will be in full operation until Holy Wednesday, April 12. They will resume normal operations on Monday, April 17.

In the case of the PNR, however, the Tutuban-Mamatid and Tutuban-Alabang trains will run on Easter Sunday at 7:07 pm and 7:37 pm, respectively. – Rappler.com