Published 9:36 AM, April 08, 2017
Updated 9:37 AM, April 08, 2017
CHILDREN OF CONFLICT. Palestinian children play on a trampoline on the beach during sunset in Gaza City on April 1, 2017. Photo by Mahmud Hams/AFP
PALIT BISE. Pro-Duterte supporters calling for the impeachment of Vice President Leni Robredo gather at the Quirino Grandstand on April 2, 2017. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
MOMENT OF PEACE. Abu Haitham, a 57-year-old rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's 18 March Division, sits in a building on the front line in the southern city of Daraa, on April 2, 2017. Photo by Mohamad AbazeedAFP
SLIP. A cardinal is helped after falling at the end of a Holy Mass in Carpi, northern Italy, on April 2, 2017. Photo by Vincenzo Pinto/AFP
HIGH FIVE. President Rodrigo Duterte gives a high five to a boy scout during the Baden Powell Day and Investiture Ceremony of the Boy Scout of the Philippines in Malacañang on April 3, 2017. Malacañang photo
FATALITY. Members of the Colombian civil defense remove the body of a woman who died in the mudslide caused by heavy rains, in Mocoa, Putumayo department, Colombia on April 3, 2017. Photo by Luis Robayo/AFP
DEADLY BLAST. Around 10 people are feared dead and dozens are injured after an explosion rocks the metro system in Saint Petersburg, Russia on April 3, 2017. Photo by AFP
HOME SWEET HOME. Kadamay members in a relaxed mood on April 5 after President Duterte announces they will own the houses they occupied in Pandi, Bulacan. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
FIGHTING CRIMINALITY. Houses on a hill are painted with vivid colors in Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico on April 4, 2017. Photo by Yuri Cortez/AFP
GRADUATION DAY. Commencement exercises in Balas Elementary School in Lamitan, Basilan continue on April 5 despite floods caused by torrential rains. Photo by Richard Falcatan/Rappler
SEND-OFF. Outgoing DILG Secretary Ismael Sueno and his wife Jocelyn become emotional during a Mass at the DILG office on April 6. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
PROTESTS. Venezuelan opposition activists clash with the police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro on April 6, 2017 in Caracas. Photo by Juan Barreto/AFP
MASSIVE STRIKE. The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations while conducting naval operations in the Mediterranean Sea on April 7, 2017. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/US Navy/AFP
– Rappler.com
