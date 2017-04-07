Araw ng Kagitingan, Maundy Thursday, and Good Friday are regular holidays, while Black Saturday is a special working holiday

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) issued an advisory on Thursday, April 6, prescribing the proper payment of wages for the holidays next week.

Acting Secretary Ciriaco Lagunzad III issued Labor Advisory 3, series 2017, ahead of the following holidays based on President Rodrigo Duterte's Proclamation 50 in August 2016:

Regular holidays

Araw ng Kagitingan - Sunday, April 9

Maundy Thursday - April 13

Good Friday - April 14

Special non-working day

Black Saturday - April 15

The advisory reiterates the following rules for the payment of wages during the regular holidays:

An employee who does not work is entitled to 100% of the daily salary.

An employee who works during the regular holiday will be paid double (200%) of the daily salary for the first 8 hours of service.

An employee who works for more than 8 hours shall be paid an additional 30% of his or her hourly rate for the day.

If the holiday falls on a workers' rest day, he/she shall be paid an additional 30% of his/her doubled pay for the day.

Work done in excess of the 8-hour period shall be compensated with an additional 30% of the hourly rate.

Meanwhile, the following rules apply to the special non-working day on Black Saturday:

Work done during the special day shall be compensated with an additional 30% of the daily rate for the first 8 hours of work.

Work done beyond 8 hours shall be paid with an additional 30% of the hourly rate.

If the special day is a worker's rest day, work done will be paid with an additional 50% of the daily rate.

Overtime work on a worker's rest day shall be paid an additional 30% of the hourly rate on that day.

DOLE encourages workers to call its hotline 1349 for inquiries or clarifications about the advisory. – Patty Pasion/Rappler.com