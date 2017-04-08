Some 50,000 tourists – including local celebrities – are expected to flock to Boracay and observe the Holy Week

BORACAY, Philippines – At least 184 uniformed policemen will provide security to tourists and residents of Boracay Island on Holy Week.

About 50 police rookies of Mabagsik Class of 2017 and 77 from the Regional Public Safety Battalion (RPSB) are currently augmenting the 77 organic personnel of the Boracay Tourist Assistance Center (BTAC).

Task Force Boracay and BTAC are conducting foot, bike, ATV and beach patrolling, while policemen are on standby in police assistance desks to ensure peace and order.

Fire and medical responders of Boracay Action Group (BAG) who were trained to provide out-of hospital care in emergencies are also on alert.

Some 50,000 tourists – including local celebrities – are expected to flock and observe Holy Week on the island.

Hotels and resorts in the beachfront are already fully booked for the "super peak season", according to Boracay tourism officer-in-charge Kristoffer Leo Velete.

This year, the TripAdvisor Travelers Choice Awards named Boracay Island as one of Asia’s Top 10 best beach destinations.

Policemen in Aklan are also ready for deployment to maintain police visibility and secure Lenten-related activities, according to acting Aklan police provincial director Senior Superintendent Lope Manlapaz.

Manlapaz on Thursday, April 6, said policemen will be deployed starting Palm Sunday, April 9, in areas where people tend to convergence.

But there will be no additional policemen from the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO-6) to augment the police units this Holy Week.

Policemen will be on full alert for public safety and law enforcement during the intensified implementation of Oplan Summer Vacation 2017 or Oplan Sumvac.

Manlapaz said the chiefs of police were also directed to monitor and prioritize security in ports, bus terminals, and airports in Aklan for the upcoming Holy Week. – Rappler.com